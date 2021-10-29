Alliance East Belfast MLA Chris Lyttle to stand down
- Published
Alliance Party East Belfast assembly member Chris Lyttle has announced he is to stand down at the next election.
Mr Lyttle, who was born and raised in east Belfast, has represented the constituency since 2010.
He said it had been the "privilege of my life" to serve as an MLA for the area.
"After almost 12 years of service, I feel this is an appropriate time for me to complete my term of office," he said.
"I will be working to achieve as many positive outcomes as possible in the remainder of my term as MLA."
He added: "I look forward to doing all I can to support Naomi and my successor in East Belfast throughout the assembly election campaign, as the party seeks to increase its representation.
"Finally, I want to thank the people of East Belfast for trusting me to represent my home constituency of which I am so proud for over a decade."
Assembly elections are to take place in May of next year.
Alliance leader Naomi Long said Mr Lyttle had been a "wonderful MLA", who had "served Alliance and the people of Northern Ireland superbly over the years".
"But more than that, he has been a committed and loyal friend to myself and us all in East Belfast," she said.
"It is sad to lose him on the front-line of politics but I am delighted he is remaining an active member of Alliance in East Belfast, and I look forward to seeing him out on the campaign trail as we seek to deliver the positive change Northern Ireland needs."