How have NI shopping centres dealt with Debenhams decline?
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
It's been almost six months since one of the biggest household names - Debenhams - disappeared from the high street.
That left a big hole to fill in five shopping centres in Northern Ireland - Castlecourt in Belfast, Rushmere in Craigavon, Fairhill in Ballymena, Foyleside in Londonderry and the Quays in Newry.
Filling a vast retail space of that size would have been challenging even before the coronavirus pandemic, with stiff competition from online shopping.
So has the search for a replacement tenant been made even tougher because of Covid-19?
Debenhams was the anchor tenant in Castlecourt and now Omniplex Cinemas has agreed to take on part of the space, opening a new cinema.
That is one example of shopping centres adapting and shifting from retail towards leisure for a more "experience-based" offering.
Castlecourt centre manager Leona Barr said: "It has been really uncertain for the last 18, 19 months.
"We've done a really good job actually to be able to get to this point.
"We know that the high streets have been changing and we have to change with it."
"Our customers and visitors want more of an experience which includes the retail offer, the leisure offering and hospitality."
The shopping centre that found the quickest replacement tenant was Foyleside.
Retailer Mike Ashley opened a Fraser's department store there in September.
Fergal Rafferty, the manager of Foyleside, said he believes the high street will "survive and expand".
"I think people want experiences - some of those experiences may change in different schemes," he said.
"Our footfall is gradually climbing back to 2019 figures so we are delighted with that."
There has been speculation that the unit in Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon could be filled by Primark.
Rushmere said it was experiencing "strong demand in enquiries" and was "in continued discussions with a number of retailers and hospitality businesses" about locating within the centre.
The units at Fairhill Shopping Centre in Ballymena and the Quay's in Newry are yet to be filled.
Quays centre manager Cathal Austin said: "Every shop that you have in a shopping centre employs local people.
"They're local jobs, we are feeding local families and that has to be remembered.
"There will always be bricks and mortar retail - will it be to the same level as it was prior to the pandemic? Probably not."