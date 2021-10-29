Covid-19: Seven more deaths and 1,321 new coronavirus cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Seven more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,691.
Another 1,321 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 273,064 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The figures show there are 351 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Friday, two more than Thursday.
Thirty-four Covid patients are in intensive care units.
Last updated 29 October at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,650,769 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
A total of 1,242,418 people have received their second dose and 8,454 people have received their third dose.
A total of 72,857 people have received their booster dose.
Last updated 29 October at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,436.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 2,605 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
There were 487 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals and 99 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on that day.
Last updated 28 October at 17:20 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,314,019 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 3,507,890 people have received their second dose.
Last updated 27 October at 14:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland