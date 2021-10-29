Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle collision in Dunseverick
A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Whitepark Road area of Dunseverick, County Antrim.
Police received a report shortly after 16:30 BST on Thursday that a motorcycle had been involved in a collision with a car.
The man on the motorcycle died at the scene, police have said.
Police are investigating and have asked for any witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash cam footage to get in touch with them.
The Whitepark Road, which was closed for a period of time following the incident, has since reopened.