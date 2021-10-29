Casement Park: West Belfast residents take legal action
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
A west Belfast residents' group has confirmed it is taking legal action to try to stop plans to build a new stadium at Casement Park.
The Mooreland and Owenvarragh Residents Association is attempting to overturn planning permission granted in July.
A 34,500-capacity Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) stadium is planned.
The residents' group succeeded in a legal challenge against a previous plan to build a bigger stadium, with a 38,000 capacity, in 2014.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced in July the completion of the planning process for the latest proposed stadium.
Her department is aware it is now facing a legal challenge.
"The department has received leave papers on behalf of Mooreland and Owenvarragh Residents Association in respect of the decision to grant planning permission for Casement Park," a Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said.
"Judicial review proceedings are ongoing."
The residents' group circulated a letter to people living in the vicinity of the proposed stadium outlining its concerns about the granting of planning permission.
The letter states: "We believe it is flawed to the point of being unlawful.
"For that reason, we sought legal advice regarding the minister's decision. Our legal advisors have identified various grounds on which to challenge the legality of the decision."
The letter describes the proposed stadium as "over-sized" and states that a judicial review is the only way to stop it being built.
The GAA had been hoping that work on the new stadium could be completed by summer 2024. The legal challenge could potentially delay or scupper the project.
If the project survives the legal challenge, it is not clear yet exactly how it will be funded as the new stadium is expected to cost much more than the original estimate.
In July, First Minister Paul Givan suggested the final bill could be more than £140m. The original estimate was £77.5m.
The redevelopment of Casement Park is part of a sports investment plan which began a decade ago, involving upgrades to the Ulster Rugby ground at Ravenhill and Windsor Park football stadium.