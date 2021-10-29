Covid-19: Lateral flow tests for fully vaccinated travellers
Fully vaccinated travellers to Northern Ireland from non-red list countries will be able to take lateral flow tests upon arrival.
It will come into force from 04:00 GMT on Sunday, and put Northern Ireland in line with other parts of the UK.
But the lateral flow tests must be purchased from a private provider, not the NHS test-and-trace tests, the Department of Health said.
Currently there is only a single option of a more expensive PCR test.
To qualify as fully-vaccinated, individuals must have been vaccinated for at least 14 days.
From Monday at 04:00 GMT, there will be no countries on the red list, after the UK government announced that the seven remaining countries would be removed.
The Department of Health said that from Sunday morning, fully vaccinated passengers arriving into Northern Ireland from countries not on the red list will have the choice of taking either a lateral flow or PCR test on or before day two of their arrival.
Anyone with a positive lateral flow test will be required to book a free PCR test and isolate for 10 days.
If the PCR is negative, the isolation period can end.
Those that have already bought a PCR test, do not need to buy another test.
Passenger locator forms should also be completed prior to travel, including providing a test booking reference number supplied by a testing provider.
Individuals who are not deemed as fully vaccinated must still complete a passenger locator form, take a pre-departure test, have booked PCR tests for day two and day eight and complete 10 days self-isolation on return from a non-red list country.
On Thursday, nine more deaths with Covid-19 were recorded in Northern Ireland.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,684.
Another 1,122 cases were reported.
More of Northern Ireland's Covid-19 restrictions are to be eased this weekend.
Ministers have decided that social distancing in pubs and restaurants will become guidance rather than a legal requirement from Sunday.
Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen on the same date and the wearing of masks will not be mandatory for people when they are dancing.