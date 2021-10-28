PSNI officer 'abused position' over car crash, ombudsman finds
- Published
An off-duty police officer abused his professional position by showing his warrant card while confronting a driver about a traffic collision, the Police Ombudsman's office has found.
The driver claimed the officer tried to "bully" him into admitting liability for a collision involving the police officer's father.
Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson said that by producing the card, it had effectively placed the officer on duty.
She recommended disciplinary action.
The PSNI said the matter had been dealt with by the officer's supervisor.
Shortly after the crash, the driver said the police officer and his father came to speak to him at his workplace near Downpatrick, County Down.
He said the police officer made no reference, at that stage, to being a member of the PSNI, but demanded that he admit liability for the crash.
After refusing to do so, he said that the officer returned the following day and confronted him about the collision in an "aggressive and intimidating" way.
He said the officer produced his police warrant card and threatened to have him arrested for dangerous driving if he did not admit liability and referred to a previous traffic incident that he had been involved in.
The man then made a complaint to the police ombudsman and, after an investigator contacted the PSNI about the incident, the officer's supervisor confirmed that the officer had already spoken to him about the incident.
The supervisor said the officer accepted that it had been inappropriate to have produced his warrant card during the exchange, effectively placing himself on duty.
He then told the officer not to make any further contact with the man, however the officer visited the man the following day and said he did so to apologise for any alarm he had caused by identifying himself as a police officer.
The officer denied that he had threatened to have the man arrested or had acted aggressively, when questioned by police ombudsman investigators.
He also denied inappropriately accessing information about the driver or collision on police systems and police logs viewed by the police ombudsman investigator contained no evidence that he had done so.
'Proportionately dealt with'
A PSNI spokesperson said: "The Police Service of Northern Ireland, and the public, expect police officers to behave professionally, ethically and with the utmost integrity at all times, whether on or off duty.
"Where it is perceived that conduct falls short of these high standards, it is right that officers should face an impartial, thorough investigation by the Police Ombudsman's Office.
"A complaint was made to the office of the Police Ombudsman who subsequently made a recommendation of discipline.
"However, upon reviewing this recommendation and the full circumstances of this case, it was determined that the matter had already been proportionately dealt with by the officer's line management through management action and performance management."