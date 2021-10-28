NI 100: Prince Charles attends Anglo-Irish Treaty exhibition
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
The Prince of Wales has visited the Irish Embassy in London to see portraits of politicians who negotiated the Anglo-Irish Treaty 100 years ago.
The exhibition of portraits, by Belfast-born artist Sir John Lavery, includes paintings of Sir Winston Churchill and Michael Collins.
The original British copy of the 1921 treaty was also on view in the embassy, on loan from the UK National Archives.
Lavery's portrait of ex-Irish president Eamon De Valera was also on display.
He was not at the negotiations in London during the winter of 1921 and later rejected the treaty, which split republicans and ultimately led to a civil war in Ireland.
Prince Charles was shown round the exhibition by the Republic of Ireland's ambassador to the UK, Adrian O'Neill, who described the 100-year-old treaty as a "pivotal moment in Irish and British history".
"We were delighted to welcome his Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to the embassy for a special viewing of Sir John Lavery's portraits of some of the leading figures involved in the treaty negotiations," he said.
"I am particularly pleased that his Royal Highness also had the opportunity to meet with some of the British and Irish descendants of those involved in the treaty negotiations, and hear about the members of their families who played such a central part in the negotiations.
"The events of a century ago shaped relationships across these islands and the opportunity 100 years later to reflect on this key moment in Irish and British history is a very welcome one."
Also present were Éamon Ó Cúiv, great-grandson of Eamon De Valera, and Sir Nicholas Soames, grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, as well as Aenghus O'Malley, grand-nephew of Michael Collins.