Covid-19: Six more deaths and 1,291 new coronavirus cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,675.
Another 1,291 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 270,621 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest figures show that there are 345 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, which is 13 fewer than Tuesday.
There are 33 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down one from Tuesday.
Last updated 27 October at 14:25 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,634,021 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 1,240,821 people have received their second dose and 7,630 people have received their third dose.
A total of 61,837 people have received their booster dose.
Last updated 27 October at 14:25 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,436.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,631 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
There were 503 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals and 101 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on that day.
Last updated 27 October at 14:30.
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,314,019 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 3,507,890 people have received their second dose.
Last updated 27 October at 14:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland