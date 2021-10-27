Electric car for Belfast lord mayor for the first time
An electric vehicle has become the official car of Belfast's lord mayor for the first time.
City councillors voted in 2020 to move from a diesel car to an electric car to show the local authority's commitment to tackling climate change.
Councillors were split over which model to choose, but ultimately opted for an Audi e-tron.
Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl said the change sent an "important signal".
In a document distributed to councillors last year, it was estimated the car would cost £53,150 to buy, or £7,920.60 a year to lease.
Ms Nicholl said: "As a council, we appreciate there is much to do to tackle climate change, and we recognise that that change must start with us, by showing civic leadership.
"One electric vehicle will not solve the climate crisis; but small changes lead to momentum which leads to action.
"As a council, we need to raise ambition and inspire others which in turn will act as a catalyst for action at a local level."
'Seat at the table'
The lord mayor will represent Belfast City Council at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in November.
Ms Nicholl, an Alliance Party councillor, will travel to the event in the new electric vehicle, taking the ferry from Northern Ireland to Scotland.
"Our attendance at COP26 gives us a seat at the table of this global event and allows us the opportunity to showcase examples of best practice here in Belfast and Northern Ireland," she said.
When the switch to an electric vehicle was debated, Sinn Féin's leader on the council, Ciaran Beattie, said a less expensive Hyundai model would have been preferable to the "luxury car".
He said: "Replacing the mayor's car with one that is electric is the right and appropriate step, however this must be done at minimal cost to the rate payer."
But the Alliance Party's leader on the council, Michael Long, said the Audi represented the best value for money in terms of space and mileage.
The car used previously by the lord mayor was a diesel BMW 7 Series.
On average, the mayor's vehicle does about 6,000 miles a year.