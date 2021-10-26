Templepatrick: Body recovered from lake at golf course
- Published
The body of a man, understood to be in his 50s, has been recovered from a lake at a golf course in Templepatrick, County Antrim.
It happened at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday.
Two men had been diving for golf balls in the lake, but emergency services were called when only one man resurfaced, BBC News NI understands.
Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the incident, but no one was taken from the scene.
Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) Alderman Paul Michael told BBC News NI that it was "an absolute tragedy".
"My thoughts and prayers are with the man's family. It is a tragic situation. Not one we have ever heard before," he said.
"The community is in total shock. This is such a peaceful and tranquil part of the world and people just cannot believe it."
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) confirmed that no one was taken from the scene.
A spokesperson said that NIAS dispatched an emergency crew, its hazardous area response team crew and an ambulance officer to the scene.