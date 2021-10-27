Brandon Lewis to face questions on legacy plans
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis will face questions from MPs on Wednesday on the government's controversial legacy proposals.
This will include questions on when he intends to bring forward legislation.
In July, the government outlined its plan to bring forward legislation to ban all prosecutions related to the Troubles.
Mr Lewis and his officials are due before the Northern Ireland affairs committee for an update on the plan.
In July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the legacy proposals would allow Northern Ireland to "draw a line under the Troubles".
Mr Lewis told Parliament it was a decision not taken lightly.
He said it was "the best way to help Northern Ireland move further along the road to reconciliation".
In his Commons statement at the time, he outlined a "statute of limitations, to apply equally to all Troubles-related incidents".
Parties and victims' groups have expressed opposition to the proposals.
Northern Ireland's five main political parties, the Irish government and several victims' groups have been highly critical of any suggested blanket ban on prosecutions.
In August a group which represents 200,000 Army veterans who served in Northern Ireland said it fully supported the legacy plan.
Representatives of the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement (NIVM) said it would bring its "full strength to bear" in support of the proposals.