Covid-19: Four more deaths and 1,124 new coronavirus cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,669.
Another 1,124 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, down from 1,019 on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 269,330 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest figures show there are 358 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, which is 10 more than Monday.
There are 34 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units. This represents an increase of one patient since Monday.
Last updated 26 October at 14:25 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,625,815 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 1,322,277 people have received their first dose and 1,239,986 people have received their second dose.
A total 7,386 third doses have been administered as have 56,166 booster shots.
Last updated 26 October at 14:25 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,369.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,845 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
There were 513 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Tuesday, which is an increase of 16 from Monday and 40 from Sunday.
There were 97 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Tuesday, down two from Monday.
Last updated 26 October at 15:00
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,311,196 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,506,443 people have received their second dose.
Last updated 25 October at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland