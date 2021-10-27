Stormont ministers await spending review proposals
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Stormont ministers will discover how much they can spend over the next three years, when the Chancellor announces the outcome of a spending review later.
In September, Rishi Sunak outlined the "spending envelope" for the review.
It suggested that Stormont is likely to get a 2.5% to 3% real terms average annual increase in day-to-day spending power.
That could be higher if Mr Sunak decides the improved economic forecasts allow for a bigger "envelope".
However, any increase beyond what was outlined in September is likely to be modest, as Mr Sunak is expected to set new "fiscal rules" to reduce annual borrowing and overall government debt.
Stormont ministers will use the outcome of the review to draw up a three-year budget.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy has already played down expectations that the spending review would mean significant extra resources.
Earlier this week, he said there was "little indication" that the government would "provide the investment needed to rebuild public services and spur economic recovery".
However, he said the ability to produce a multi-year budget would provide an opportunity to 'better plan and prioritise finances".
Stormont has not had a multi-year budget since 2011-2015.
That has made it difficult for public sector managers to plan services, particularly in health.
The Finance Minister is trying to build consensus among his executive colleagues that the bulk of any additional funds should go to health even if other departments lose out.
He aims to publish a draft budget before Christmas which would then go out to consultation before being finalised early next year.