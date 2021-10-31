Covid-19: Indoor sports plead for facilities after lockdown
By Ross McKee
BBC News NI
- Published
Indoor sports organisations in Northern Ireland have called for action to address the lack of available facilities after the coronavirus lockdowns.
Some leisure venues were repurposed during the pandemic, affecting sports such as netball, basketball and gymnastics.
Membership levels dropped during the pandemic, a recent report has shown.
A number of sports groups say more must be done to ensure clubs can survive.
The Northern Ireland Sports Forum believes leisure facilities need to be "returned to their original purpose".
"We understand that facilities needed to be repurposed for other activities [during the pandemic] - some were vaccine centres," said Ciaran Kearney, the forum's executive manager.
"We are seeing instances where leisure facility providers are moving spin classes or zumba classes out of their studios into larger facilities to provide more social distancing.
"This is to the detriment of the sports clubs and community groups who used these facilities in the past and through their use put substantial investment into the facilities.
"All sports governing bodies and their clubs are willing to work with the facility providers to get back to full operational capacity as soon as possible.
"Covid has had a large impact on every sector including sport and the impact on indoor sport is still significant."
'Clubs are social support network'
This month, Sport NI published a report that indicated 69% of respondents from about 240 sports organisations had experienced severe disruption due to Covid-19, with 60% reporting decreases in their membership.
Karen Rollo, Netball NI's executive manager, said spaces were no longer available for netball at many sports halls and some schools have been reluctant to let external groups use their facilities due to increased cleaning costs.
That reduced access had led to many clubs having to seek alternative places to practise, with some having to "spread their training across multiple venues".
There has been no formal domestic netball competition in Northern Ireland for about 18 months and membership numbers dropped by more than 50% post-lockdown.
"The narrative around indoor activity has been a challenge," said Ms Rollo.
"With the advocacy of outdoor activity being a safer place for people, we are seeing some people move away from our sport or delay the return of their clubs."
But lockdown had also brought renewed interest from women and girls in netball, she said, with some clubs having "waiting lists of players keen to join" if there were more available venues.
"One of the key messages we have been hearing from our members has been how much they have missed being together," she said.
"Yes, they have missed playing netball but it's been the by-products of being part of a team sport and club they have missed most - the interaction with friends, the hour or two a week to just do something for them.
"As a female dominated sport we hear a lot how netball is the time they get to be them, not a mum, wife, daughter, teacher, doctor, etc - just to be them.
"Their clubs are their safe place - home isn't a safe place for some and so to be in lockdown or to be missing your usual activities has had an impact."
'Relying on our volunteers'
Marc Mulholland, the vice-chair of Basketball Northern Ireland, said the pandemic has had a "huge impact halting development across the board".
"There has been a real feeling of being left aside and forgotten about from an indoor sports point of view, which is disappointing," he said.
Basketball Northern Ireland had "lost its only staff members during the pandemic due to lack of funding", he said, and was "now more so than ever relying on the strength of our great volunteers".
He said funding support that had been offered to sports clubs was welcome but it had been "difficult" for basketball clubs to avail of it.
"The reality of the criteria set and eligibility to apply for funding stopped 70% of our clubs," he said.
Basketball Northern Ireland said its aim as a governing body was to get its clubs into a position where they "meet the criteria to fulfil and be successful in these funding applications".
"But that takes time and resources," it added.
Sport NI said financial support of £75,015 had been provided to basketball since April 2020.
It said it was continuing to "fund all our [pre-Covid-19] programmes to sports" as well as providing specific financial and practical support in response to the pandemic.
It also said more support would be offered to sports clubs that have found themselves in financial need.
Mr Mulholland said a key issue facing basketball in Northern Ireland was access to facilities to play the sport, both at schools, where the majority of local basketball clubs have an association, and at other venues.
There were also "extra elements and added costs", including a rise in the price of hiring facilities and requests for some clubs to increase public liability insurance.
The organisation's registered membership is about 66% of what it was before lockdown and that is largely made up of men at senior level.
'Financial pressures'
Mr Mulholland said the challenge was bringing more young people and women back to the sport.
"We have 50 senior females registered to play in Northern Ireland at present," he said.
"For the future of females in our sport that is devastating as clubs around the country have worked hard to increase female participation.
"Young people need to be able to see a pathway for them to stay involved and simply put we have a mountain to climb in regards to bringing the female game back to where it should be."
British Gymnastics has confirmed that two clubs in Northern Ireland folded during the pandemic and 13 others have yet to reopen.
That has resulted in about 1,500 members not being able to access gymnastics in their area.
The organisation's participation director David Marshall said it "had been a greatly challenging time".
"[They have been] managing themselves in and out of lockdowns, implementing new operations at short notice to meet Covid-19 guidelines, all whilst working to keep gymnasts engaged and active," he said.
"They should be given huge praise for all they have achieved.
"The pandemic has brought significant financial pressures with many unfortunately in a critical position."
Mr Marshall said the organisation had supported individuals through hardship grants in partnership with the British Gymnastics Foundation and in May had received £340,091 from Sport NI's Sports Sustainability Fund.
British Gymnastics would keep looking for more ways to help clubs, he said, so they could continue to "provide vital services to their communities and gymnasts".
"Many of [those gymnasts] are children who have already suffered so much during this time," he said.