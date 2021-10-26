MPs to debate bill to prevent Stormont collapse
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
Legislation to prevent the collapse of Northern Ireland's power-sharing executive will be debated by MPs at Westminster on Tuesday.
It would allow for a "cooling-off" period if either the first or deputy first ministers resigned their roles.
The time allowed to find a replacement could be extended by up to six months.
The government has been under pressure to fast-track the bill after the DUP vowed to collapse the executive if its demands on the NI Protocol are not met.
However, the government has resisted the call and, as it stands, the bill is on course to complete its path through Westminster early next year.
The Ministers Elections and Petitions of Concern Bill was agreed by the Stormont parties as part of the New Decade New Approach deal, which restored devolution after three years of deadlock..
Its key purpose is to strengthen the stability of the executive if faced with another political crisis.
The legislation would extend the time to replace the first or deputy first minister in the event of a resignation from seven days to at least 24 weeks.
The bill is expected to pass through its remaining stages in the Commons later before moving to the House of Lords.
The Northern Ireland Protocol is part of the Brexit deal agreed in 2019 and was introduced to help prevent checks along the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
But unionists say it creates a barrier to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and undermines the latter's position in the UK.
Lord Frost described the current negotiations with the EU over the protocol as "constructive".
Stormont collapsed in January 2017 when the two biggest parties - the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and nationalist party Sinn Féin - split in a bitter row over the DUP's handling of a green energy scandal.
The parties clashed after Sinn Féin said it would not go back into an executive with the DUP, unless legislation for an Irish language act was implemented.