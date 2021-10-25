Covid-19: Four more deaths and 1,019 new coronavirus cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,665.
Another 1,019 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Monday, down from 1,061 on Sunday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 268,206 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The latest figures show that there are 348 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland.
There are 33 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
Last updated 25 October at 14:25 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,618,520 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 1,239,213 people have received their second dose and 6,927 people have received their third dose.
Last updated 25 October at 14:25 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,369.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,845 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
There were 497 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Monday, which is an increase of 24 from Sunday, and an increase of 48 since Saturday.
There were 99 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Sunday, up two from Sunday.
Last updated 25 October at 14:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,309,053 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Sunday.
A total of 3,505,581 people have received their second dose.
Last updated 24 October at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland