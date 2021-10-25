Glider: New route not orange or green issue, Translink says
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Translink's chief executive has said he is disappointed the debate over the proposed Glider bus route in north Belfast was regarded by some as an "orange and green" issue.
Chris Conway said the route would be decided on transport-related issues.
Political parties are divided about whether the Glider is best suited to the Shore Road or the Antrim Road.
The main unionist parties favour the Shore Road while most other parties prefer the Antrim Road.
"This shouldn't be an orange-green issue and it is disappointing that it sort of has come across that way," Mr Conway told BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback programme.
"When I talk to politicians they're all very supportive of introducing Glider phase two in north-south (Belfast).
"What is important here is that we look at the consultation, we look at the pros and cons from a transport perspective and we make the right decision from a transport perspective."
Mr Conway said he hoped the decision, which would be decided on transport-related issues rather than political considerations, would be made quickly.
Route options in south and north Belfast are outlined on the Belfast Rapid Transport phase two consultation website.
He added: "I certainly would hope that within the next few months we make a decision on the route and we get on with it."
A consultation on different options as part of plans to extend the Glider beyond its existing routes in east and west Belfast ended this month.
The estimated cost could be more than £100m.
If approved, the new Glider routes would not be in place until 2027 at the earliest.