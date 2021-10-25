Brian Coulter murder accused appears in court
- Published
A 27-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Brian Coulter in Magherafelt.
Sebastian Adrian Nowak is charged with the murder of Mr Coulter, a 62-year-old former police officer, on a date between 13 and 18 October.
Mr Nowak, from Colvil Street in Belfast, is also accused of assaulting a police officer on 18 October.
His solicitor said his client expressed his condolences to the family and would be citing self defence in his account.
Mr Coulter's body was discovered in a downstairs flat in Sandy Braes on Monday 18 October.
Mr Nowak, who required a Polish interpreter during the hearing at Londonderry Magistrates' Court, confirmed his name, date of birth, address and that he understood the charges against him.
A detective sergeant said he could connect the accused to the charges and the court was told there was no bail application at this time.
District Judge John Connolly asked whether the defendant had a criminal record and was told that he had.
The court was told the accused had allegedly breached bail by being in Magherafelt.
Defence solicitor Ronan McCourt said his client wished to express his condolences to Mr Coulter's family.
Mr Nowak was remanded in custody to appear again at Magherafelt Magistrates' Court on 17 November.