Spend Local: Final call for applications as voucher scheme closes
A final call has been made to those who have not applied for the Spend Local £100 voucher scheme to come forward.
The cut-off point for telephone applications is 18:00 BST on Monday, with online applications accepted up until midnight.
A total of 1.4 million people have already applied for a voucher through the scheme.
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said he wanted to see as many people as possible receive and use the cards.
"Already, local businesses are starting to feel the boost the Spend Local card brings," said Mr Lyons.
"However, this is just the beginning and we are continuing to process applications as quickly as possible so more and more people will receive their cards in the coming weeks.
"Use your £100 to help the businesses in your local area that were impacted by the pandemic."
Monday's deadline applies only to new applications and does not affect those who have been asked to upload further information to verify their identity.
Glyn Roberts, the chief executive of the trade body Retail NI, said he was pleased to hear feedback from members that customers were using the vouchers at their businesses "in significant numbers".
"The more people that are spending this card with local small businesses improves the chances for the economic recovery of our high streets and local economy," he said.
"If we are truly to realise the potential of this card for our high streets and local economy, it is vital that shoppers support local independent retailers and small businesses."
The £145m scheme opened last month and is designed to boost activity in businesses hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, like non-essential retail and hospitality.
Everyone aged 18 and over is eligible to apply for a card to use in shops before the end of November.
People can apply via the NI Direct website or over the phone.
The cards are expected to arrive seven to 10 days after application, and can be used in any shop with a card machine.
The cards must be used by 30 November.