Covid-19: Five more deaths and 1,061 new coronavirus cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,661.
Another 1,061 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday, down from 1,323 on Saturday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 267,187 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health does not release statistics on patients with Covid-19 in hospitals at weekends.
The latest figures from Friday show that there were 358 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland.
There were 33 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
Last updated 24 October at 14:25 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,614,760 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Sunday.
The breakdown of first doses, second doses and third doses is not updated at weekends.
Last updated 24 October at 14:25 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,369.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,725 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, down from 2,427 on Saturday.
There were 473 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals on Sunday, up from 449 on Saturday.
There were 97 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Sunday, up from 93 on Saturday.
Last updated 24 October at 14:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,297,243 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,561,588 people have received their first dose and 3,499,515 have received their second dose.
A total of 236,140 people have received only a single dose.
Last updated 22 October at 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland