Covid-19: Infection rates 'stubbornly high' in Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland's Covid-19 infection rate remains "stubbornly high", meaning that hospitals are "struggling to cope", according to a senior GP.
Dr Frances O'Hagan of the British Medical Association (BMA) said hospitals were overwhelmed by coronavirus and other illnesses.
One problem was that too few people had been vaccinated for Covid-19, she said.
On Saturday Health Minister Robin Swann warned that the easing of Covid restrictions could be reversed.
Speaking to BBC One NI's Sunday Politics programme, Dr O'Hagan said the effect of the pandemic on the health service should not be underestimated.
"We still have stubbornly high levels of Covid," said the BMA's deputy chairperson in Northern Ireland.
"Our hospitals are really struggling to cope.
"At this time of year to be running at 107% capacity - in all our hospitals across Northern Ireland - is just unheard of.
"That's 7% extra people who have no bed.
"So where are they? They're basically, unfortunately, in the corridors in our busy [emergency] departments and that means they're waiting on a bed."
On Saturday the Department of Health reported that 10 more people who had tested positive for coronavirus had died, and a further 1,323 cases were recorded.