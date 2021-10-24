Belfast: Man hit on head with hammer in 'vicious' burglary
A man suffered a serious head injury when he was struck with a hammer during a burglary in north Belfast.
It happened at a flat on Edlingham Street at about 22:30 BST on Saturday and the victim was taken to hospital.
The intruder was a man who was described as being 5ft 10in in height, of slim build and was wearing a black and white t-shirt.
Police are trying to establish a motive for what they described as a "vicious attack".