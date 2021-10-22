Mid and East Antrim Borough Council directors to take on chief's job
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
Directors at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council are to carry out the chief executive's role on an interim basis.
It follows a special council meeting on Thursday night to discuss the leadership of the local authority.
Chief executive Anne Donaghy has been off work for a number of weeks.
The council said three directors "had been approved to take on the role of acting clerk and chief executive on a rotating basis, as required".
"Our elected members, senior management team and staff continue to work hard to deliver services for all residents and businesses within the Mid and East Antrim area."
The Society of Local Authority Chief Executives (Solace) said it could not comment due to an ongoing Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) investigation.
Detectives investigating both allegations of misconduct in public office and offences related to the Freedom of Information Act visited the council's headquarters in Ballymena on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the PSNI said no-one had been arrested or questioned as part of their investigations.