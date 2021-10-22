Larne: Suspected drugs worth £660k seized by PSNI and HMRC
Suspected drugs with an estimated street value of £660,000 have been seized in Larne, County Antrim.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) conducted the operation targeting organised crime.
The suspected Class B drugs were found in a lorry on Friday morning.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B controlled drug and possession with intent to supply.
He remains in police custody.
PSNI Det Sgt Patrick Conlan said: "The harm caused by illegal drugs cannot be underestimated and neither should our resolve to continue to make Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those involved in drug dealing within our communities.
"These criminal elements prey on the most vulnerable in order to benefit themselves."