Shandon Park: Bomb under police officer's car 'not designed to fail'
A suggestion that a bomb left under a police officer's car was deliberately designed to fail has been rejected by a senior explosives expert.
The witness gave evidence on day two of a trial connected to the discovery of a mercury tilt-switch device.
A viable device was discovered by an off-duty officer at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast on 1 June, 2019.
Peter Granaghan, of Blackrock Park, Belleek, is charged with the attempted murder of a serving police officer.
The 41-year-old, from County Fermanagh, is also charged with making and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.
The police officer noticed the device attached to the underside of his vehicle when he returned from a round of golf.
The Army was tasked to deal with the device and, when they arrived, a controlled explosion was carried out.
One of the explosives experts who attended the incident was called to give evidence at the non-jury trial in Belfast Crown Court.
A defence barrister spoke of the device's "failure to operate" and asked the witness whether this could have been "done deliberately" during its construction.
The witness replied: "In my experience, I have never seen a device of the nature on that day set up to deliberately fail.
"I don't accept deliberate as I've never experienced it, but I do accept ineptitude."
It is the Crown's case that Mr Granaghan's DNA was found on two separate component parts of the under-vehicle IED which prosecutors say is "consistent with the accused being in possession of and involved with the device at a stage when it was being constructed".
CCTV footage
During Friday's hearing, the court was played CCTV footage concerning two vehicles - a silver Saab and a green Skoda - allegedly involved in the incident.
The footage captured the two cars travelling in east Belfast in the early hours of 1 June, 2019.
The prosecution also read statements regarding the destruction of the same two cars, which were burned out in the Ardoyne area of Belfast.
A local resident said she was woken from her sleep just before 02:00 BST on 1 June 2019 by car horns sounding.
She said that when she looked out her bedroom window, she saw two cars on fire and called the fire service.
Statements were also read from police officers - one of whom confirmed the car registrations of the Skoda and the Saab captured on CCTV, and another who confirmed the same registration plates were removed from the scene of the two burned out cars.
The hearing has been adjourned and will resume again on 1 November.