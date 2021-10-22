Covid-19: Virus related deaths registered in NI rise
By Julian Fowler
BBC News NI
- Published
There has been a rise in the number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in Northern Ireland.
The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said the virus was mentioned on the death certificates of 38 people, up to Friday 15 October.
That is 10 more than the previous week and brings the agency's total to 3,539.
The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, is 2,614.
Nisra's figures are higher, because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
This weekly total is similar to that last observed at the start of August.
On the agency's measure, just over two-thirds (68.2%) of Covid-19 related deaths have occurred in hospital (2,423).
There have been 1,110 deaths of care home residents, which account for less than a third (31.2%) of all Covid-19 related deaths.
People aged 75 and over account for three-quarters of all Covid-19 related registered deaths (74.5%) between 19 March 2020 and 15 October 2021.
The provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in the week ending 15 October was 337.
That is seven more than the previous week, and 47 more than the five-year average for the time of year of 290.