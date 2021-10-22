Covid-19: NI travel certs no longer have date restrictions
Northern Ireland's Covid-19 travel certificates are now being issued without any date restrictions.
The certificates, which prove the user has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, help facilitate international travel.
There is also no need to re-apply after the expiration date, as the certificates will now auto-renew.
More than 220,000 certificates have been issued since the service was launched on 2 July.
The Department of Health has recommended that anyone who is planning an overseas holiday in the next 12 months should apply now.
Details about how to apply for the CovidCertNI can be found on the NI Direct website.