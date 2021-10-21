Enniskillen man James Balmer dies before sex assault trial
- Published
The first person to be charged as part of the Fermanagh sexual abuse investigation has died ahead of trial.
Eighty-five year old James Balmer, from Cherryville, Enniskillen, was accused of five counts of indecent assault between 1988 and 1990.
These involved four counts against one male and a single count against another.
He had previously appeared before Dungannon Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Prior to that, defence lawyers sought a short delay of proceedings having encountered a number of issues, including mental health concerns.
A psychiatric assessment was subsequently carried out which found Balmer fit to stand trial.
Police carried out a major investigation after victims of alleged abuse in County Fermanagh told their stories to The Impartial Reporter newspaper in 2020.
There have been claims that a paedophile ring was operating in Fermanagh.
Mr Balmer's case was expected to be heard at trial next year.
However, the matter was brought into court lists on Thursday during which a prosecuting barrister advised Mr Balmer had died.
Judge Brian Sherrard QC said there are formal procedures to be followed in these circumstances, which will see the charges fall away and the case closed.
This is expected to be concluded within two weeks.