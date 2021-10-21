Northern Ireland housing website Propertynews sold to Lurgan firm
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The Northern Ireland house hunting website Propertynews.com has been sold to a Lurgan-based software firm.
GCD Technologies has been the site's technology partner since 2004, responsible for its design and development.
The business is being sold by the Belfast Telegraph owner, Mediahuis, as part of a strategy to focus on its core publishing business.
GCD employs almost 40 people between offices in Lurgan and Dublin.
Andrew Gough, Managing Director of GCD, said the deal was part of a plan to grow the product side of their business.
"In addition to developing digital products for our clients, we also develop and operate a suite of products ourselves and the acquisition of Propertynews fits perfectly within our strategy," he said.
Marc Vangeel, CEO of Mediahuis Ireland said: "Mediahuis are proud to have owned the Propertynews portal within our portfolio of news media and digital brands since 2019, but we believe that this offer from GCD Technologies will bring the resources and product development experience needed to continue to compete effectively into the future," he said.
"We wish the new owners continued success."