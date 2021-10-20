BBC News

Belfast attack: Man in hospital after assault outside hostel

Published
Image caption, A man in his 40s sustained wounds to his shoulder and arm in the incident

A police investigation is under way after a man was assaulted outside a Salvation Army hostel on Victoria Street in Belfast city centre.

A man in his 40s sustained wounds to his shoulder and arm in the incident which happened at about 17:40 BST on Wednesday. He has been taken to hospital.

Police would not confirm whether the man had been stabbed.

They said a male suspect made off on foot in the direction of Dunbar Link.

A large police cordon is in place outside the hostel and at a nearby car park on Dunbar Link, where forensic officers have been carrying out an examination.

Image caption, Forensic officers have been carrying out an examination following the incident

