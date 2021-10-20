Portadown murder: Man released on bail following arrest
- Published
A 22-year-old man arrested following the murder of a man in Portadown, County Armagh, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Police said Jake Bailey-Sloan, 23, was assaulted outside licensed premises at the junction of Mandeville Street and West Street at 01:40 BST on Sunday.
He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he died on Monday evening.
Police have renewed their appeal for information in relation to Mr Bailey-Sloan's murder.
"I appeal to anyone who was in the area of West Street and Mandeville Street, in Portadown town centre, between 1:30am and 3:30am on Sunday morning, particularly if they witnessed any altercations in the area, to contact us," Det Ch Insp Darren McCartney said.