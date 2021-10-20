Belfast City Council buys listed former Tesco building
Belfast City Council has bought the listed building on Royal Avenue which until recently housed a Tesco Metro.
The council said it is an "important heritage building" and it is exploring options for its long-term use.
The B+ listed structure, which was originally a bank, was built in 1869 to a design by architect WJ Barre.
Barre's other buildings in Belfast include the Ulster Hall and the Albert Clock.
Tesco had occupied the building since 1996 but did not renew its lease and has instead opened a smaller Express store nearby.
A council spokesperson said: "This is an exciting proposition for the city as we move forward on our Covid recovery journey.
"We believe it's important to be creative and ambitious about reimagining how we use the buildings and spaces in our city centre to cultivate a vibrant and attractive offering - not just for tourists and visitors, but for our residents also."