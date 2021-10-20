Meat factory labour plan 'does not go far enough'
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
A UK government plan for tackling a labour crisis in meat factories does not go far enough, Stormont's agriculture minister has said.
The government is to allow 800 foreign abattoir workers into the UK on temporary visas, after warnings from farmers of mass culls.
It previously said businesses should pay higher wages and invest in skills.
Edwin Poots said the scheme "falls well short of what is needed".
He said that while it was "helpful", he has reservations about the lead-in time to the opening of the scheme and the ability to recruit workers.
Up to 800 pork butchers will be eligible to apply until the end of the year for six-month visas.
The government said that the temporary visas "are not a long-term solution and businesses must make long-term investments in the UK domestic workforce to build a high-wage, high-skill economy, instead of relying on overseas labour".
Mr Poots again called for a relaxation of the English language requirement for migrant workers in this sector.
He said: "A major barrier to recruitment under the UK immigration system for butchers is the English language requirement, and although this is not a condition for the six-month temporary visa, I am again calling for flexibilities to the immigration system to help alleviate the pressures faced by the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland."
Last month, Deirdre McIvor, chief executive of the NI Pork and Bacon Forum, said the labour shortage had become acute since the closure of the EU settlement scheme in June.
She told BBC News NI: "Since the end of June a lot of the workers returned back across to Europe and resettled there.
"The situation in the factories is so crucial at the minute that we are not able to fulfil orders for the retailers which is already leading to a shortage of product on the shelves."
Some food manufacturers in Northern Ireland are facing staff shortages.
The industry has been dependent on a flow of EU workers, which has stopped due to the UK's post-Brexit migration rules.