Shandon Park: Officer thought under car device was a 'wind-up'
A police officer who discovered a bomb under his car initially thought the "crude" device put there was a "wind-up," a court has heard.
The viable device was discovered at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast in June 2019.
The officer's statement was read during the first day of a non-jury trial.
Peter Granaghan, of Blackrock Park, Belleek, County Fermanagh, is charged with attempting to murder a serving member of the PSNI.
The 41-year-old is also charged with making and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.
The prosecution told Belfast Crown Court that DNA from the accused was located on two separate component parts of the under-vehicle improvised explosive device.
The prosecuting barrister said: "It could be inferred that the depositing of that DNA was consistent with the accused being in possession of and involved with the device at a stage when it was being constructed."
Mr Granaghan has denied all three charges.
'Wooden box'
The targeted officer was walking back to his car after playing a round of golf.
He parked his grey Cherokee jeep in the club's car park at about 07:40 BST and when he returned to the car around noon he noticed an object resembling a brown shoe-box lying under it.
In a statement the officer - referred to as Witness A - said: "I thought initially it was maybe a shoe box or my shoe bag which may have fallen out of my jeep."
The officer said that as he got closer, he realised the object was attached to the vehicle.
He added: "It looked crude and basic, it looked like a kids woodwork project and I wondered if it was placed there as a wind-up.
"As I got to 20 feet from the vehicle, I got down low and I could see there was black tape on the side of the wooden box."
Witness A said when he realised what the object was, he returned to the clubhouse and notified the PSNI.
Later that afternoon a controlled explosion was carried out on the device which was fitted with a mercury tilt switch and timer, and which contained the explosive substance TNT.
Witness A also revealed that the night before the discovery, he parked his car in his driveway before going to bed.
He said in the early hours he heard male voices outside, and that during the night he also heard his neighbour's dog barking which prompted him to get up and look out of the bedroom window to check his vehicle.
In his statement, the officer added that whilst he usually discreetly looked under his car for devices, that morning he didn't "get down and check in the usual way" as there was a male walking on the street and he did not want to arouse attention.
Presence of his DNA
The court heard that the device underwent forensic examination and Mr Granaghan's DNA profile was found.
The PSNI searched his home and seized a number of items, including a soldering iron.
He was arrested and taken to Musgrave police station.
Mr Granaghan was interviewed on nine separate occasions over a two-day period and refused to answer any questions.
The prosecuting QC said that whilst the case against Mr Granaghan is circumstantial and does not suggest he deployed the device, the presence of his DNA indicates he was involved in its construction.