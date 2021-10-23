Benchmarks: Preserving the stone markings around Northern Ireland
By Amy Stewart
BBC News NI
- Published
Across Northern Ireland you may have seen marks chiselled into stone work consisting of a horizontal line and below it a carved arrow pointing upwards.
They're known as benchmarks, once used by the Ordnance Survey (OS) to record the height above sea level of a location.
Some of them date back to the early 19th Century when Ireland was mapped.
However as time has gone on many of them have been lost.
New infrastructure has been built and the existing structures they were on have been demolished or replaced.
But if you look closely you'll see a few still dotted around the place.
The work of the OS in Ireland in the 1820s to 1840s, when the whole island was part of the United Kingdom, was not without controversy and created some tension at the time - a subject which inspired Brian Friel's play Translations.
However the marks - both from that era and more recently - are part of history and one academic is trying to preserve the marks in Northern Ireland.
Dr Peter Wilson, emeritus reader at Ulster University, has been tracking these unusual markings along the north coast.
While Dr Wilson, from Portrush in County Antrim, has been focusing on the benchmarks in his local area, they can be seen all over Northern Ireland.
"There are on public buildings, non-public buildings, gate posts in the countryside and bridges where the OS surveyors set up stations to accurately survey the surrounding area," he told BBC News NI.
Some benchmarks are the work of more recent times.
"Not all of them are related to the early days of the work of the OS because a lot of them have disappeared - buildings have changed, old buildings have been demolished, walls have been demolished, gate posts have gone," he said.
"Sometimes they replaced the benchmarks and carved new ones but not necessarily in the same place so lots of the ones we see today might date from the early or middle 20th Century."
One example of a more recent benchmark is at Portrush Primary School.
"It's carved on the brick pillar at the angle of the fence that surrounds the school, which was built in the 1950s," he explained.
"The wall that surrounds the school is of that date so the benchmark must have appeared after the war."
Portstewart Golf Club's piece of history
Dr Wilson has recently helped to preserve one that would have been lost without intervention.
Portstewart Golf Club replaced an old wall and luckily Dr Wilson was walking past as it was being demolished.
"I happen to know that one of the stones in the wall had a benchmark on it," he said.
"I spoke to the lady on reception and the course manager and explained what a benchmark was and how they had one, and it was going to disappear in the next few hours if they didn't do something about it.
"They agreed to try to save it and they have done."
That particular block of rock is in its original position and it has been incorporated into the new wall.
A pint of the black stuff
One example of a benchmark that is unlikely to be lost any time soon is on the so-called "Guinness stone" at the Harbour Bar in Portrush.
In fact, unless they looked closely most people wouldn't know it's there.
"The carving has been obscured by the paint but you can just make out the indentations," said Dr Wilson.
While writing for the local Portrush Heritage Group newsletter he looked through old maps, which indicate where they should be and found about half a dozen.
"I went to about another 15 locations but I couldn't find them so the structures, the walls, the buildings have been replaced at some time," he said.
"There must be thousands of them across Northern Ireland - they're in remote locations, some are in towns and villages.
"It's just a matter of wandering around and looking and hoping that you can find one."
Legal protection?
Benchmarks continued to be carved into stone work until about the 1990s when map-making and surveying by the OS went digital.
"They stopped needing benchmarks, they didn't go out with their theodolite lights and surveys polls - they did it using satellites," said Dr Wilson.
While map-making may be different now Dr Wilson hopes there might be some consideration given to protecting benchmarks.
"If one is on a building that has got legal protection because if it's a historic building it's not going to be demolished.
"But most benchmarks are not on buildings that are listed and therefore they can easily disappear with redevelopment."
For Dr Wilson, there is the worry that we will continue to lose more benchmarks.
He said ones like the "Guinness stone" will likely be there for a long time but a lot of the others in the countryside could easily disappear if walls are replaced and bridges are rebuilt.
He would like to see similar protection to that given to local boundary stones.
"If they had some form of protection or legal status that would be helpful.
"It's something from the past, part of the heritage and part of the Ordnance Survey mapping that dates from the early years of the 19th Century, so some consideration could be given by the authorities to protecting them," he added.
Dr Wilson also spoke to BBC Radio Ulster's Your Place and Mine about benchmarks. His interview is available to listen to on BBC Sounds until 14 November 2021.