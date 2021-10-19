Antrim: Fire crews tackle huge blaze at Rathenraw Industrial Estate
- Published
Firefighters are tacking a large blaze on an industrial estate in Antrim.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to the fire at Rathenraw Industrial Estate at 20:35 BST on Tuesday.
It is believed a lorry caught fire, which spread to a truck containing plastic and 30 trailers.
Thirty-eight firefighters and six appliances are at the scene with water jets and foam being used to help bring the blaze under control.
Stiles Way, which runs beside the estate, is closed in both directions.
Police have asked residents living nearby to stay indoors and keep their windows closed due to large amounts of smoke in the area.