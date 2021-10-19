BBC News

Antrim: Fire crews tackle huge blaze at Rathenraw Industrial Estate

Published
Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption, It is believed a lorry caught fire, which then spread to a second truck containing plastic

Firefighters are tacking a large blaze on an industrial estate in Antrim.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to the fire at Rathenraw Industrial Estate at 20:35 BST on Tuesday.

It is believed a lorry caught fire, which spread to a truck containing plastic and 30 trailers.

Image source, Jim O'Neill
Image caption, Plumes of black smoke could be seen across the town

Thirty-eight firefighters and six appliances are at the scene with water jets and foam being used to help bring the blaze under control.

Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption, Six appliances have been at the scene in Antrim

Stiles Way, which runs beside the estate, is closed in both directions.

Police have asked residents living nearby to stay indoors and keep their windows closed due to large amounts of smoke in the area.

Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption, Residents have been urged to keep windows closed

Related Topics