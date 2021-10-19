BBC News

Antrim: Fire crews tackle huge blaze at Rathenraw Industrial Estate

Image caption, It is believed a lorry caught fire and it then spread to 30 trailers

Firefighters have been tacking a large blaze on an industrial estate in Antrim.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to the fire at Rathenraw Industrial Estate at 20:35 BST on Tuesday.

It is believed a lorry caught fire and it spread to a truck containing plastic as well as 30 other trailers.

Image caption, Thirty-eight firefighters and six appliances were at the scene
Image caption, Plumes of black smoke could be seen across the town

Thirty-eight firefighters and six appliances were at the scene at the height of the blaze.

Water jets and foam have been used to help bring the blaze under control.

Image caption, The blaze has been burning for several hours

Stiles Way, which runs beside the estate, has been closed in both directions.

Police have asked residents living nearby to stay indoors and keep their windows closed due to large amounts of smoke in the area.

Image caption, Residents have been urged to keep windows closed

