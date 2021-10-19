Magherafelt murder victim was Brian Coulter, say police
- Published
Police say the man who was murdered in Magherafelt, County Londonderry, earlier this week was 62-year-old Brian Coulter.
Mr Coulter's body was found in a downstairs flat in Sandy Braes at 12:30 BST on Monday.
A man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Police have asked for help from the public in relation to any sightings of Mr Coulter since last Monday (11 October), prior to his death.
"I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw Brian, together with descriptions of anyone who was in his company through to Monday 18th October," Det Ch Insp Raymond Phelan said.