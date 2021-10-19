Sainsbury's: '109 jobs at risk' with store closure
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
Sainsbury's is closing its store in Craigavon with one trade union warning more than100 workers jobs are at risk.
The supermarket described the decision as "difficult".
It said it is doing "everything it can" to find alternative roles within Sainsbury's.
Unite regional officer Taryn Trainor called on the company to ensure the 109 workers, who she said now face the prospect of losing their jobs, are redeployed.
She said: "Sales have surged in the last quarter suggesting that the company will make even higher profits in the year to come.
"Sadly however, this company expects the workers employed at its Craigavon site to pay the price for increasing those profits even further - as their store is not judged profitable enough."
The supermarket would not confirm how many workers are affected, and how many can be redeployed, but said the store and filling station will close early next year.
It said customers can "continue to shop with us online and at our stores in the surrounding area, including at our Dungannon, Armagh and Lisburn or supermarkets".
The supermarket giant said that in the year to 6 March, Covid costs "to help keep our colleagues and customers safe" had been "high".
However, it said it expected profits to bounce back in the coming year.