Portadown: Murder investigation after man assaulted
A murder investigation has begun after a 23-year-old man died following an assault in Portadown in County Armagh.
The incident happened outside a licensed premises at the junction of West Street and Mandeville Street at about 01:40 BST on Sunday.
Shortly after the assault occurred it was reported that the man had fallen in the street.
He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he died on Monday evening.
A 22-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent has been rearrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
"From viewing CCTV footage of the scene recorded at the time of the incident, I know there were a large number of pedestrians and motorists in the area" said Det Ch Insp Darren McCartney, of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
"I am appealing to those pedestrians and motorists who were in the area at the time, to contact police."