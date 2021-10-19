NI 100: Sir James Craig's walking stick set for Belfast auction
- Published
A walking stick once owned by Northern Ireland's first prime minister Sir James Craig is due to be auctioned in Belfast.
It is estimated that the blackthorn cane will sell for between £4,000 and £6,000 this afternoon.
It was presented to Sir James Craig in Lurgan in County Armagh in 1925.
The sale comes three weeks after the same auction house sold a stick that once belonged to Irish republican leader Michael Collins.
Karl Bennett, the managing director of Bloomfield Auctions, said it was "amazing" that Sir James Craig's stick was discovered in Northern Ireland's centenary year.
Sir James Craig, a unionist leader, became the prime minister of Northern Ireland in June 1921 and remained in office until his death in November 1940.
His stick is owned by a woman who bought it as part of a bundle of walking sticks at an antiques fair in England some years ago - she paid £30 for the lot.
But the historical significance of the stick, which features an inscribed silver collar, did not become apparent to her until recently.
After having a hip replaced she picked Sir James Craig's stick out of her collection in order to help her as she walked.
"She noticed the collar was blackened so she started to polish it a wee bit... she read the inscription and realised the importance of it," said Mr Bennett.
The inscription on the collar reads: "Presented to the Rt Hon Sir James Craig Bart DL on the occasion of his first public visit to Lurgan 1-4-1925."
Mr Bennett said walking sticks were "very much of the day at that particular time".
"Most gentlemen would've had walking sticks and stick stands in their hallways with 10 or 15 sticks probably in them," he said.
Last month Mr Bennett sold a century-old stick that was previously owned by Michael Collins, one of the major figures who brought about Ireland's independence from Britain and the partition of the island.
It was bought for £52,000, a price five times higher than that had been expected by the auctioneers.
Mr Bennett said he did not expect the bidding on his latest historical lot to reach the same heights.
"I don't see [the sale price] going as far as the Michael Collins stick," he said.
"When we look back at history it's typical that a lot of the Irish republican items do go for a lot more than the unionist items."
Michael Collins' stick was bought by Irish businessman Louis Fitzgerald who intends to put it on display in one of his Dublin bars.
Mr Bennett said he was approached to sell Sir James Craig's stick after that auction.
He joked: "Who knows what stick I'm going to have in next week?"
