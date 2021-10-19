NI Health: More than 17,000 children waited over a year to see consultant
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
More than 17,000 children in Northern Ireland in April were waiting more than a year to see a hospital consultant for the first time.
The figure is in a review of child health waiting lists by the Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People.
It found 24 children with confirmed or suspected cancers had to wait more than 12 months for a first appointment.
The commissioner said the waiting times were "terrifying".
Koulla Yiasouma said that waiting for any health service treatment can and does have a "profound impact on a child's health outcomes, emotional and mental well-being".
She said it was "shocking not only for the child but their families too".
"Each and every single one of them is a child and each and every single one of them is a child whose life has almost been put on hold, and a family whose life has been put on hold, because they are not getting the most fundamental right of healthcare that they deserve," she said.
'Immense strain'
The review, called More Than Just a Number, examined the number of children and young people on waiting lists, and the length of time they wait to access first or review appointments with consultants for treatment in hospitals and also for services based in the community.
It found that in April 2021, one in five children and young people in Northern Ireland were waiting for a first or review appointment with a consultant.
It also found 17,194 children and young people were waiting over one year and 510 more than four years.
The conditions affected included scoliosis, speech and language therapy and autism.
As well as looking at hospital waits, it also raises other issues including the "complete absence" of regional monitoring or reporting of waiting times for child health services in the community.
The absence of such critical information according to the commissioner makes it impossible to get a clear understanding of the number of children who are waiting for these services.
It found that at least 26,818 children in Northern Ireland were waiting for a community-based health service but it is thought the figure is much higher.
The report makes 17 recommendations.
These include:
- A full review of the child health system and appointing a deputy chief medical officer dedicated to children's health
- Establishing a single point of entry system across all health trusts for all child services
- Establishing a transparent budgeting process that shows clear budgeting lines for public spending on children's health services which meets the five child rights principles for public budgeting
Ms Yiasouma said she welcomed the health minister's commitment to improve waiting lists and to address the "underlying issues which drive them".
"Waiting times are one of the clearest indicators of a system under immense strain and unable to meet the needs of its population," she added.
"We must strive to get to a point where all children and young people can get access to the right care, at the right time and the right place and no child ls left waiting months or years in a queue to access services.
"Children have a right to receive high quality care without any unnecessary delay."
Health Minister Robin Swann said he was grateful to the commissioner for the "detailed review".
"My department and the wider HSC (Health and Social Care) system will carefully consider the report and recommendations from the commissioner as part of our ongoing work to transform and rebuild services," he said.
"Waiting times were clearly unacceptable prior to Covid-19 and have been exacerbated by the devastating impact of the pandemic across all aspects of service provision including, unfortunately, across children's services.
"Addressing these waiting lists is a top priority for me, as evidenced by the new Elective Care Framework for Northern Ireland which I published in June.
"It will require systemic change and long-term investment."