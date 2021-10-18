Broughshane attack was 'attempted murder', police say
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
Detectives believe someone tried to murder a man who was found severely injured in Broughshane, County Antrim, last week.
Det Insp Michael McCoy said he was discovered by members of the public "purely by chance".
He said the man was found with extensive knife wounds to his chest and face, and fractures to his skull.
"If he had not been discovered when he was, he would not have survived."
The police believe the man had travelled from Belfast to Ballymena the previous night in a silver Volvo XC60.
"We also believe that he has made this journey with the intention of meeting an unknown person or persons," Det Insp McCoy added.
"He was then found in the field on the Lisnamurrikan Road at around 8am, at roughly the same time the Volvo XC60 was discovered abandoned and on fire at Doury Road in Ballymena.
"I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who saw the silver XC60 Volvo, with the distinctive registration TIJ 444, being driven in the Ballymena area between 10pm on Sunday 10th and 8am on Monday 11th October to get in touch with investigators."
Det Insp McCoy asked anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or anyone with dash-cam footage recorded in the Doury Road area on Monday morning to contact police.
The injured man remains in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.