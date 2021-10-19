Omagh: Strule campus to cost £60m over initial estimate
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
A landmark shared education campus on Omagh, County Tyrone, will cost almost £60m more than its initial estimate.
Building the campus was initially estimated to cost £168.9m but that has now risen to £228m.
The increase was revealed by Education Minister Michelle McIlveen during education questions at Stormont.
The Strule campus is the biggest school building project in Northern Ireland but has faced a number of problems and delays.
The campus on the former Lisanelly Army base was originally due to open in 2020 but so far only Arvalee Special School has been completed.
The other five schools which eventually plan to move onto the site are Loreto Grammar School, Omagh High School, Sacred Heart College, Omagh Academy and Christian Brothers Grammar School.
That means about 4,000 pupils will eventually be educated at Strule.
'Increases in building and site work costs'
During questions Ms McIlveen told SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan that she "would still hope that the construction can complete in 2025".
"While it is overdue I'm confident that we're moving in the right direction," she said.
The Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) had previously said that the campus was likely to go over budget by £45m.
However, in response to a question from the Alliance Party MLA Chris Lyttle, the minister revealed that the cost had now risen £60m over its original budget.
"In overall terms the estimated cost has risen from £169m in 2016 to £228m in 2021," she said.
"The 2016 figure did not include an allowance for inflation.
"This increase is largely due to increases in building and site work costs and the potential impact of construction price inflation in future years."
The minister said that costs had also risen due to additional site preparation, roadworks and buildings.
She also said that a new invitation to tender for the work to build the five remaining schools was due before the end of 2021.