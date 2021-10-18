Dennis Hutchings: Ex-soldier on trial over Troubles shooting dies
- Published
An ex-soldier, who had been on trial over a fatal shooting during the Troubles, has died.
Dennis Hutchings, 80, had denied attempting to murder and cause grievous bodily harm to John Pat Cunningham.
Mr Cunningham, who was 27, was shot in the back as he ran from an Army patrol in a field near Benburb in 1974.
Mr Hutchings' trial was adjourned on Friday after he took ill and the court heard on Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
The non-jury trial has been sitting for three days each week to allow Mr Hutchings, who had been diagnosed as suffering from an incurable chronic kidney disease, to receive ongoing treatment.
He also suffered from heart failure and fluid on the lung.
Mr Hutchings, from Cornwall, was an ex-member of the Life Guards regiment.