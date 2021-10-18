Dennis Hutchings: Ex-soldier on trial over Troubles shooting dies
An ex-soldier has died while on trial over a fatal shooting during Northern Ireland's Troubles.
Dennis Hutchings, 80, denied attempting to murder and cause grievous bodily harm to John Pat Cunningham.
Mr Cunningham, 27, was shot in the back as he ran from an Army patrol near Benburb, County Tyrone, in 1974.
Mr Hutchings' trial was adjourned on Friday after he had taken ill and the court heard on Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
The non-jury trial has been sitting in Belfast for three days each week to allow Mr Hutchings, who had been suffering from an incurable chronic kidney disease, to receive ongoing treatment.
Mr Hutchings, from Cornwall, was an ex-member of the Life Guards regiment.
He also suffered from heart failure and fluid on the lung. He died in the Mater Hospital in Belfast.
Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Mr Hutchings "should never have been brought to trial again, not least because of his health but also a lack of compelling new evidence".
Desperately sad news. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hutchings family. We have said all along that Dennis should never have been brought to trial again, not least because of his health but also a lack of compelling new evidence. There are serious questions to answer here. pic.twitter.com/o3trAZg9K2— Jeffrey Donaldson MP (@J_Donaldson_MP) October 18, 2021
Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister said the "needless dragging of an 80-year-old soldier through the courts has had a very sad end".
"The strain on this man was cruel, with him requiring regular dialysis, while being brought to Belfast to face a trial of dubious provenance," he said.
"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends who may understandably feel that what he was put through contributed to his decline."
Mr Cunningham, who had a learning difficulty, was shot and killed in a field along the Armagh-Tyrone border.
Mr Hutchings had previously lost a Supreme Court challenge to have a trial before a jury.
In July, the UK government confirmed plans to bring forward legislation to ban all prosecutions related to the Troubles.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the legacy proposals would allow Northern Ireland to "draw a line under the Troubles".
The plans, which are opposed by NI political parties and victims organisations. include an end to all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the conflict.