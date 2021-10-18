Magherafelt murder investigation launched after man's body found
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man's body in Magherafelt, County Londonderry, on Monday afternoon.
The body was found in a house in the Sandy Braes area at 12:30 BST.
A man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.
Police have said the investigation is at a very early stage and have appealed for anyone who noticed unusual activity in the Sandy Braes area in recent days to contact them.
Democratic Unionist Party councillor Paul McLean said the incident was "very alarming" and the exact circumstances are not yet clear.
He said the community of Magherafelt would undoubtedly be in shock after this "unfamiliar event".
Sinn Féin's Darren Totten said the "tight-knit community were shocked and stunned".
"It is incredibly sad and I would just urge anyone who may have information that could help the police to come forward," he added.