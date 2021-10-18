Magherafelt murder investigation launched after man's body found
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man's body in Magherafelt, County Antrim, on Monday afternoon.
The body was found in a house in the Sandy Braes area at 12:30 BST.
A man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.
Police have said the investigation is at a very early stage and have appealed for anyone who noticed unusual activity in the Sandy Braes area in recent days to contact them.