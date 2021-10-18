BBC News

Magherafelt murder investigation launched after man's body found

Published
Image source, PSNI

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man's body in Magherafelt, County Antrim, on Monday afternoon.

The body was found in a house in the Sandy Braes area at 12:30 BST.

A man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.

Police have said the investigation is at a very early stage and have appealed for anyone who noticed unusual activity in the Sandy Braes area in recent days to contact them.

