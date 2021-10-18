Northern Ireland MPs and MLAs advised on security
Every MP in the UK - including 18 in Northern Ireland - is being contacted by their respective local police forces after the murder of Sir David Amess.
It is part of an ongoing national initiative around the security of politicians known as Operation Bridger established in 2016.
PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne and Assistant Chief Constable Mel Jones began calls over the weekend.
This will also be extended in comings days to Northern Ireland's 90 MLAs.
By Monday lunchtime, about half of them were believed to have been contacted by area police commanders.
The PSNI said they will be "providing crime prevention and personal security advice on an ongoing basis".
Politicians are being asked to report any concerns they have immediately.
But there are no significant threats known of currently.
One politician told BBC News NI: "I was simply asked if there were any issues. It was a call of superficial reassurance."
Historically, Northern Ireland's elected representatives have gone about their work mindful of security, given the Troubles and more recent periods of civil disorder.
MPs Robert Bradford, Airey Neave and Ian Gow were murdered by republicans between 1979 and 1990.
During the loyalist flags protest in 2012-13, Alliance leader Naomi Long received death threats and her office was attacked.
One local politician once told me they had been issued with a personal protection weapon due to threats from paramilitaries.
No Northern Ireland MP has a police protection officer - but the deployment of a PSNI plain-clothes security detail does extend to the first minister and justice minister.
Some politicians' constituency offices and homes have security cameras paid for under Westminster or Northern Ireland Office schemes.
But not all of them.
Several politicians have been subjected to threats using social media.
These are often assessed as being low-level, but are always communicated to the individual via the PSNI nonetheless.
On Monday, SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon said she and Sunday Independent journalist Rodney Edwards had been sent a threat on social media which they had reported to the police.
Ms Mallon previously told BBC News NI her staff were "harassed and intimidated" last week.
Police confirmed they were contacted after a group of anti-vaccine protesters turned up at infrastructure minister Ms Mallon's constituency office, as first reported by the Sunday Independent.